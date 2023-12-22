Home

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 22.12.2023 For 8 PM DECLARED: DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers December 22 Soon

The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, December 22, 2023

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, December 22, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. We here at India.com post all the important updates on the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement.

