Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 22.12.2023 For 8 PM DECLARED: DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers December 22 Soon
live

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 22.12.2023 For 8 PM DECLARED: DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers December 22 Soon

The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, December 22, 2023

Updated: December 22, 2023 8:14 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 22.12.2023 For 8 PM DECLARED: DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers December 22 Soon
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 28-11-2023

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, December 22, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. We here at India.com post all the important updates on the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement.

Trending Now

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates

Live Updates

  • Dec 22, 2023 8:14 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 22.12.2023 For 8 PM DECLARED:

  • Dec 22, 2023 8:09 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result December 22 For 8 PM DECLARED: Check DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 1 Crore Winners List Out COMING SOON

  • Dec 22, 2023 6:30 PM IST

    DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers December 22 Soon

  • Dec 22, 2023 6:16 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 22.12.2023 For 6 PM LIVE:

  • Dec 22, 2023 5:46 PM IST

    Nagaland Dear Lottery Friday Result December 22-12-2023
    Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result:

    Nagaland DEAR MOUNTAI EVENING 6 PM Result:

    Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM Result:

  • Dec 22, 2023 4:14 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery 22-12-2023 Friday Prize Money Details

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 120

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Dec 22, 2023 4:13 PM IST

    The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, December 22, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.