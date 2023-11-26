Top Recommended Stories

  Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 26-11-2023 For 6PM OUT: Dear SEA EVENING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here SOON
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 26-11-2023 For 6PM OUT: Dear SEA EVENING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here SOON

In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Updated: November 26, 2023 6:08 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta


Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result November 21 For 1PM Winner List LIVE: Dear Godavari Morning Rs.1 Crore Number HERE SOON

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 26-11-2023 LIVE: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at their respective timings. The top prize for each of these lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. We here at India.com post all the latest updates and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates on Nagaland State Lottery Sambad:

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Live Updates

  • Nov 26, 2023 6:08 PM IST

    

  • Nov 26, 2023 5:41 PM IST

    

  • Nov 26, 2023 4:47 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR YAMUNA Result 26.11.2023
    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Yamuna and Draw Date: 26.11.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Nov 26, 2023 3:39 PM IST

    

  • Nov 26, 2023 1:56 PM IST

    The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at their respective timings.

  • Nov 26, 2023 1:33 PM IST

    

  • Nov 26, 2023 1:16 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 26-11-2023 For 1 PM:

    45H 40757 WINS THE FIRST PRIZE

    05678 17680 26675 36973 46998 70927 75505 77784 81743 98582 Win The SECOND Prize

    0278 0830 1199 2574 4202 5035 5677 6911 7314 9162 Win The THIRD Prize

    0483 1238 2209 2761 3617 6938 7012 7738 8620 9364 Win The Fourth Prize

  • Nov 26, 2023 1:14 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 26-11-2023 For 1 PM:

  • Nov 26, 2023 1:10 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 26-11-2023 For 1PM COMING SOON

  • Nov 26, 2023 12:09 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Sunday Updates: Prize Winners Tax Rule

    As per Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, then the winner will get the prize money after the deduction of TDS online at 30% (if the winner is Resident), at 30% Surcharge (if applicable), 4% Educational Cess (if the winner is Non-Resident).

