Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 29.01.2024 For 6PM DECLARED: Dear Dwarka Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winnings List Out Soon

Nagaland State Lottery Result Monday 29-01-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert, Nagaland Sambad Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, January 29, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM.

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Monday 29-01-2024 LIVE: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland Lottery Result page. On this page, we post all the important updates, winners’ numbers, cash prize amount, and all the important details. The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert, Nagaland Sambad Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, January 29, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. There are 13 states in India, where lottery is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway

