  Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 29 November For 1PM DECLARED: Dear Indus Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers To Be OUT
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 29-11-2023 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, November 29, 2023, will be announced.

Updated: November 29, 2023 1:07 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 29-11-2023 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, November 29, 2023, will be announced. We here at India.com post all the latest updates and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

  • Nov 29, 2023 1:07 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result Wednesday 29-11-2023 LIVE UPDATES: Prize Money

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 1200

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Nov 29, 2023 1:04 PM IST

  • Nov 29, 2023 12:36 PM IST

  • Nov 29, 2023 12:36 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR INDUS Result 29.11.2023

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Desert and Draw Date: 29.11.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

