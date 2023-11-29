Top Recommended Stories

  • Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 29 November For 6 PM DECLARED: Dear HILL EVENING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers HERE
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 29 November For 6 PM DECLARED: Dear HILL EVENING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers HERE

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 29-11-2023 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, November 29, 2023, will be announced.

Updated: November 29, 2023 5:46 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM, DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Nagaland weekly lottery will be declared today

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 29-11-2023 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, November 29, 2023, will be announced. We here at India.com post all the latest updates and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

STAY TUNED FOR ALL THE LATEST UPDATES

Live Updates

  • Nov 29, 2023 5:45 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Live Updates: Prize Winners Tax Rule

    As per Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, then the winner will get the prize money after the deduction of TDS online at 30% (if the winner is Resident), at 30% Surcharge (if applicable), 4% Educational Cess (if the winner is Non-Resident).

  • Nov 29, 2023 4:50 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 29-11-2023 For 6 PM LIVE: Dear HILL EVENING Draw Winning Numbers Here SOON

  • Nov 29, 2023 2:57 PM IST

    Nagaland DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced Soon. Check all the latest updates here

  • Nov 29, 2023 1:35 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 29 November For 1PM LIVE

    66J 63970 Wins the First Prize

    01572 06684 10577 11258 36259 44592 60225 81163 83618 92841 Win the Second Prize

    0544 1305 1475 1645 5276 6182 6350 8159 9664 9766 Win the Third Prize

    0311 1615 2649 3506 3625 3813 4211 5000 6046 9045 Win the Fourth Prize

  • Nov 29, 2023 1:25 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 29 November For 1 PM LIVE: Dear Indus Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers

  • Nov 29, 2023 1:07 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result Wednesday 29-11-2023 LIVE UPDATES: Prize Money

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 1200

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Nov 29, 2023 1:04 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 29 November For 1PM LIVE: Dear Indus Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers To Be OUT SOON

  • Nov 29, 2023 12:36 PM IST

  • Nov 29, 2023 12:36 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR INDUS Result 29.11.2023

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Desert and Draw Date: 29.11.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

