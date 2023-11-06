Top Recommended Stories

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 6.11.2023 For 1 PM LIVE: CHECK DEAR DWARKA Lucky Draw Winners List Here

In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Updated: November 6, 2023 1:03 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland State Lottery Result Page. We here at India.com update all the latest news and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws.In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The Results of 1 PM of Nagaland State’s “DEAR DWARKA MORNING“, Nagaland “DEAR DESERT EVENING” Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland “DEAR FINCH NIGHT” Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. All those who are interested and have bought tickets can check the winners’ list here.

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates on Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: 

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Live Updates

  • Nov 6, 2023 1:03 PM IST

  • Nov 6, 2023 1:01 PM IST

  • Nov 6, 2023 12:57 PM IST

  • Nov 6, 2023 12:52 PM IST

  • Nov 6, 2023 12:48 PM IST

    Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING Result will be Announced at 6 PM and Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT Result will be out at 8 PM

  • Nov 6, 2023 12:45 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 6.11.2023: It is important to note that the Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

  • Nov 6, 2023 12:43 PM IST

    In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

  • Nov 6, 2023 12:42 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result NOVEMBER 6: The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State’s “DEAR DWARKA MORNING”, Nagaland “DEAR DESERT EVENING” Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland “DEAR FINCH NIGHT” Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.

  • Nov 6, 2023 12:41 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 05-11-2023 For 8 PM List (HIGHLIGHT)

  • Nov 6, 2023 12:39 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result Sunday LIVE UPDATES: Prize Money

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 1200

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

