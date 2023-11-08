Top Recommended Stories

  Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 8.11.2023 For 1 PM OUT HERE: DEAR INDUS Lucky Draw Winners List
In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Updated: November 8, 2023 12:18 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad RESULT LIVE: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland State Lottery Result Page. We here at India.com update all the latest news and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM, DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Nagaland weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Wednesday, November 08, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. All those who are interested and have bought tickets can check the winners’ list here.

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates on Nagaland State Lottery Sambad:

  • Nov 8, 2023 12:18 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Tuesday: History

    The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.

  • Nov 8, 2023 11:52 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result Sunday LIVE UPDATES: Prize Money

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 1200

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Nov 8, 2023 11:49 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result For 8.11.2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM, DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Nagaland weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Wednesday, November 08, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

  • Nov 8, 2023 11:47 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 8.11.2023 For 1 PM OUT NOW: DEAR INDUS Lucky Draw Winners List to be out here soon

