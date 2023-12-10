Top Recommended Stories

  Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 10 December For 1 PM OUT SOON: Dear Yamuna Morning Winners List Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Soon
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 10 December For 1 PM OUT SOON: Dear Yamuna Morning Winners List Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Soon

In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Updated: December 10, 2023 12:49 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 10-12-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. The first Prize In all three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. We here at India.com post all the latest updates and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws.

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

  • Dec 10, 2023 12:49 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 10 December LIVE: We are just 10 minutes away from the 1 PM result in Nagaland State Lottery. Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest update. Results will be shared here.

  • Dec 10, 2023 12:43 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 10 December LIVE: Results of Nagaland State Lotteries are posted thrice in a day – at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM.

  • Dec 10, 2023 12:42 PM IST
    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 10 December Live Updates: NResults of the Nagaland state lottery will be updated at this space. After the winners are announced, this blog will share ticket numbers that won and the prize.
  • Dec 10, 2023 12:38 PM IST
    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 10 December Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR Yamuna Result 10.12.2023
    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com
    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.
    Step 3: Find Dear HILL and Draw Date: 10.12.2023.
    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.
    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.
  • Dec 10, 2023 12:29 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 10 December LIVE Updates:

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250
    – 5th Prize: Rs. 1200
    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

