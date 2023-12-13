Home

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result December 13 for 6PM DECLARED: Dear Hill Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT Soon

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 13-12-2023 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, December 13, 2023, will be announced. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 28-11-2023

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 13-12-2023 LIVE: Welcome to India.com’s lottery page. We here at India.com post all the important updates on the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result. The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, December 13, 2023, will be announced. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. India.com would like to clarify that the organisation does not promote lottery in anyway. Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement.

