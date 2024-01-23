Top Recommended Stories

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result December 23 For 1 PM Announced: Dear Godavari Morning Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 23-01-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, January 23, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Updated: January 23, 2024 12:16 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland Lottery Result

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 23-01-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, January 23, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. There are 13 states in India, where lottery is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

  • Jan 23, 2024 12:16 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad Lottery 23.01.2024 Live: If Prize Money Is More Than 10,000?

    If the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, then the winner will get the prize money after the deduction of TDS online at 30% (if the winner is Resident), at 30% Surcharge (if applicable), 4% Educational Cess (if the winner is Non-Resident)

  • Jan 23, 2024 11:55 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result Tuesday 23-01-2024 LIVE: Prize Money

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 1200

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Jan 23, 2024 11:55 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 23-01-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, January 23, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

