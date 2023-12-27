Top Recommended Stories

  Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result December 27 For 1 PM DECLARED: Dear Indus Morning 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winners List Here Shortly
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result December 27 For 1 PM DECLARED: Dear Indus Morning 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winners List Here Shortly

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 27-12-2023 (OUT) LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023, will be announced.

Updated: December 27, 2023 12:07 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 27-12-2023 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023, will be announced. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. We here at India.com post all the important updates on the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement.

  • Dec 27, 2023 12:07 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR INDUS Result 27.12.2023

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Indus and Draw Date: 27.12.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Dec 27, 2023 11:41 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 27.12.2023 Live: History

    In 1972, the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department

  • Dec 27, 2023 11:33 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 27-12-2023 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023

