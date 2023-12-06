Top Recommended Stories

  Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result December 6 For 1PM: Check Dear Indus Morning Lucky Draw 06.12.2023 For 1 Crore Winners List Here
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result December 6 For 1PM: Check Dear Indus Morning Lucky Draw 06.12.2023 For 1 Crore Winners List Here

We here at India.com post all the latest updates and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws.

Published: December 6, 2023 12:24 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result December 6 For 1PM: Check Dear Indus Morning Lucky Draw 06.12.2023 For 1 Crore Winners List Here
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad November 2 Result For 1 PM Out: Check DEAR Mahanadi Winners' Ticket Numbers Soon

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 06-12-2023 Live: The Nagaland State Lottery Results will be out soon. Today on 06-12-2023, the results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. We here at India.com post all the latest updates and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws.

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Live Updates

  • Dec 6, 2023 1:16 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result December 6 For 1PM:

  • Dec 6, 2023 1:11 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery 03-12-2023 Sunday Prize Money Details

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 120

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Dec 6, 2023 1:05 PM IST

    In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

  • Dec 6, 2023 12:46 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result December 6 For 1 PM : Dear INDUS MORNING 6.12.2023 Lucky Draw 1 Crore Result SOON

  • Dec 6, 2023 12:34 PM IST

    Today’s results for Nagaland State’s “DEAR INDUS MORNING” lottery at 1 PM, “DEAR HILL EVENING” lottery at 6 PM, and “DEAR PELICAN NIGHT” lottery at 8 PM will be announced at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively

