  Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result December 8 For 1 PM LIVE: Dear Meghna Winners List Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result December 8 For 1 PM LIVE: Dear Meghna Winners List Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers

In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Published: December 8, 2023 10:46 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result December 8 For 1 PM LIVE: Dear Meghna Winners List Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 08-12-2023 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR MEGHNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Friday, December 08, 2023, will be announced. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. We here at India.com post all the latest updates and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws.

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

STAY TUNED FOR ALL THE LATEST UPDATES

Live Updates

  • Dec 8, 2023 11:00 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result December 8 For 1 PM COMING SOON

  • Dec 8, 2023 10:53 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result Wednesday 08-12-2023 LIVE UPDATES: Prize Money

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 1200

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

