Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result February 19 For 1PM DECLARED: Dear Dwarka Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers List Soon

Nagaland State Lottery Result Monday 19-02-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert, Nagaland Sambad Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, February 19, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM.

Updated: February 19, 2024 11:57 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 28-11-2023

Nagaland State Lottery Result Monday 19-02-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert, Nagaland Sambad Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, February 19, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM.  There are 13 states in India, where lottery is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Live Updates

  • Feb 19, 2024 11:57 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR DWARKA Result 19.02.2024

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Dwarka and Draw Date: 19.02.2024.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

