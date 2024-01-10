Home

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 10 January 2024 For 6PM Declared: Dear HILL EVENING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 10-01-2024 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, January 10, 2024, will be announced.

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 10-01-2024 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, January 10, 2024, will be announced. In India, there are 13 states where lottery is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

66C 76349 Wins First Prize

31J 50403 43H 12562 56C 51694 65K 55159 73G 97167 80D 36785 86E 34627 91H 82302 95D 74718 96D 09954 Win Second Prize

03161 21942 26589 30286 30731 33522 49443 62728 77260 89981 Win Third Prize

0551 1832 3391 3567 5142 5755 7049 7126 7791 8780 Win Fourth Prize

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.

– 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

– 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

– 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

– 4th Prize: Rs. 250

– 5th Prize: Rs. 120

– Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

39D 20781 Wins The First Prize

37C 24853 43D 21627 48D 63856 56D 45654 78G 59820 82L 65328 86L 29102 89E 26126 89K 39086 91E 94003 Win the Second Prize

05057 11490 30159 48556 49724 52481 61755 76060 76240 82482 win the third prize

0145 1119 1165 3193 6269 6821 8341 8820 9488 9501 Win the Fourth Prize

0689 0887 1904 2304 4702 6197 6423 6672 7881 8957 Win the Fifth Prize

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear Yamuna and Draw Date: 07.01.2024.

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

– 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

– 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

– 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

– 4th Prize: Rs. 250

– 5th Prize: Rs. 120

– Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

– 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

– 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

– 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

– 4th Prize: Rs. 250

– 5th Prize: Rs. 1200

– Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

