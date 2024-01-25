Home

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result January 25 For 1 PM DECLARED: Dear Mahanadi Morning Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result January 25 For 1 PM DECLARED: Dear Mahanadi Morning Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Thursday 25-01-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM Lucky Draw Result, Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Nagaland Lottery Result

There are 13 states in India, where lottery is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 24.01.2024 Live: History

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.

Nagaland State Lottery Result Tuesday 24-01-2024 LIVE: Prize Money

– 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

– 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

– 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

– 4th Prize: Rs. 250

– 5th Prize: Rs. 1200

– Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland State Lottery Result Tuesday 23-01-2024 LIVE: Prize Money

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 23-01-2024 Live Updates:

The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, January 23, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 23.01.2024 Live: If Prize Money Is More Than 10,000?

If the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, then the winner will get the prize money after the deduction of TDS online at 30% (if the winner is Resident), at 30% Surcharge (if applicable), 4% Educational Cess (if the winner is Non-Resident)

