  • Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result March 2 For 1PM DECLARED: Check Dear Narmada Morning Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Soon
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result March 2 For 1PM DECLARED: Check Dear Narmada Morning Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Soon

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Saturday 02.03.2024 OUT LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, March 02, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Updated: March 2, 2024 1:20 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Result March 2

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Saturday 02.03.2024 OUT LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, March 02, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. In India, 13 states have a legal lottery. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

It is important to note that the lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement.

  • Mar 2, 2024 1:20 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result March 2 For 1PM Announced: 12995 28719 36778 41894 50900 54503 66552 73819 79700 84504 Win The Third Prize

  • Mar 2, 2024 1:19 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result March 2 For 1PM Announced: 54223 Wins The Second Prize

  • Mar 2, 2024 1:19 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result March 2 For 1PM Announced: 58D 24961 Wins The First Prize

  • Mar 2, 2024 1:12 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result March 2 For 1PM Announced:

  • Mar 2, 2024 1:06 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result March 2 For 1PM Coming Soon

  • Mar 2, 2024 12:37 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download Result 02.03.2024

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Narmada and Draw Date: 02.03.2024.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Mar 2, 2024 11:57 AM IST

    Nagaland Lottery 02-03-2024 Saturday Prize Money Details

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 120

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Mar 2, 2024 11:56 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Saturday 02.03.2024 OUT LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, March 02, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

