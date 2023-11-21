Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result November 21 For 6PM, 8PM DECLARED: Check Dear WAVE Winners List HERE
live

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result November 21 For 6PM, 8PM DECLARED: Check Dear WAVE Winners List HERE

In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Updated: November 21, 2023 1:35 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result November 21 For 6PM, 8PM DECLARED: Check Dear WAVE Winners List HERE
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result November 21 For 1PM Winner List LIVE: Dear Godavari Morning Rs.1 Crore Number HERE SOON

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad NOVEMBER 21: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland State Lottery Result Page. We here at India.com post all the latest updates and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. Today, November 21, the results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Trending Now

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Live Updates

  • Nov 21, 2023 1:35 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result Sambad 21.11.2023 For 6PM LIVE: Dear WAVE EVENING Rs.1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers HERE SOON

  • Nov 21, 2023 1:18 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result November 21 For 1 PM Winner List LIVE

    95A 96606 Wins The First Prize

    22727 45320 51865 52993 55854 60963 65459 67932 76013 94295 win the second Prize

    0695 1403 1982 2951 5210 7003 7025 7156 7293 9741 Win the third prize

    0842 1574 2128 3415 4217 6133 6173 6990 8318 9003 win the fourth prize

  • Nov 21, 2023 1:13 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result November 21 For 1PM Winner List LIVE:

  • Nov 21, 2023 1:07 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 21-11-2023 Live: History

    It was in the year 1972 that the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established under the supervision of the Finance Department of the Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department

  • Nov 21, 2023 1:03 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 21.11.2023 Result 1PM 6PM and 8PM TODAY

  • Nov 21, 2023 1:01 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery 21-11-2023 Dear GODAVARI, WAVE AND GOOSE TUESDAY Prize Money Details

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 120

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Nov 21, 2023 12:58 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result Sambad 21.11.2023 For 1 PM COMING SOON

  • Nov 21, 2023 12:29 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result November 21 For 1PM LIVE: Check Dear Godavari Winners List HERE SOON

  • Nov 21, 2023 12:16 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR Result 21.11.2023

    For the convenience of our readers, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the Nagaland Lottery result:

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Dwarka, Wave, Goose and Draw Date: 21.11.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat

  • Nov 21, 2023 11:16 AM IST

    The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.