  • Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 3 December For 6 PM LIVE: Dear Hill Evening Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Soon
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 03-01-2024 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, January 03, 2024, will be announced.

Published: January 3, 2024 3:10 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result: Dear readers, welcome to India.com’s lottery result page. We here at India.com post all the important updates on the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, January 03, 2024, will be announced. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

  • Jan 3, 2024 3:13 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 03.01.2024 For 6 PM ANNOUNCED: Dear HILL EVENING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT Soon

  • Jan 3, 2024 3:13 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result January 3 For 1 PM LIVE:

    54H 27340 wins the FIRST Prize

    53E 22625 55D 18446 59A 13696 75D 04011 78D 92686 81H 72771 89G 92198 91B 10979 95D 71344 97H 56528 Win the second Prize

    08503 25227 43558 46480 56252 64407 66985 79186 88824 94537 Win the third Prize

    1393 2201 2493 3188 4800 5453 5719 5725 6334 7261 Win the Fourth Prize

    0298 0901 2870 3215 3639 3655 4042 4583 4990 9324 Win the fifth Prize

  • Jan 3, 2024 3:12 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result January 3 For 1 PM LIVE: Dear INDUS MORNING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers

