LIVE Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today November 16 For 1 PM: Check DEAR MAHANADI MORNING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here

In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Nagaland State Lottery Result will be live on this page. We here at India.com post all the latest updates and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR MAHANADI MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR LAKE EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today, Tuesday, November 16, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. Check the updated result here. Those who have bought the tickets must note that the first Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates on Nagaland State Lottery Sambad:

