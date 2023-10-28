Top Recommended Stories

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today 28.10.2023 Result For 6 PM LIVE: Dear Mahanadi Lucky Draw Winners List Soon

The Lottery Sambad draw happens three times each day. This year, they changed the times for the Lottery Sambad draws. Now, the draws are at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Updated: October 28, 2023 3:50 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today 28.10.2023 Result: Welcome to India.com. Every day, we share the latest results of the Nagaland State Lottery for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. Those who have invested and bought lottery tickets can find the winners’ numbers for the Nagaland State Lottery here. India.com will put out the winners’ numbers as soon as its on the official website. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Stay tuned for today’s results for Nagaland State’s Lottery Sambad Result:

    How To Claim Prize Money?

    Here’s how you can get your prize money:

    1. You can get the claim form from their official website.

    2. Players need to follow the Nagaland lottery rules.

    3. If you win more than Rs.10,000, you can claim it at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata.

    4. Winners should submit their claims, along with the necessary documents, to the mentioned location.

    Legal lotteries are held in 13 states i.e. Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

    Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details:

    1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    4th Prize: Rs. 250

    5th Prize: Rs. 120

    Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

