Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today 28.10.2023 Result For 6 PM LIVE: Dear Mahanadi Lucky Draw Winners List Soon

The Lottery Sambad draw happens three times each day. This year, they changed the times for the Lottery Sambad draws. Now, the draws are at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 28.10.23: Check Dear Mahanadi Lucky Draw Winners

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today 28.10.2023 Result: Welcome to India.com. Every day, we share the latest results of the Nagaland State Lottery for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. Those who have invested and bought lottery tickets can find the winners’ numbers for the Nagaland State Lottery here. India.com will put out the winners’ numbers as soon as its on the official website. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Stay tuned for today’s results for Nagaland State’s Lottery Sambad Result:

