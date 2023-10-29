Top Recommended Stories

  Nagaland Stata Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 29-10-2023 For 6 PM LIVE: Dear SEA Lucky Draw Result SOON
Nagaland Stata Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 29-10-2023 For 6 PM LIVE: Dear SEA Lucky Draw Result SOON

The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland State DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM, Nagaland State DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Updated: October 29, 2023 2:51 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland Lottery Results Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday Result LIVE NOW:  Welcome to India.com Nagaland Lottery Result page. Every day, we upload the latest results of the Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. Those who are interested and invested in the same can find the winners’ list here. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Stay tuned with India.com for today's results for Nagaland State's Lottery Sambad Result Timings

  • Oct 29, 2023 2:51 PM IST

    Nagaland Stata Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 29-10-2023 For 6 PM LIVE: If Prize Money Is More Than 10,000?

    As per Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, then the winner will get the prize money after the deduction of TDS online at 30% (if the winner is Resident), at 30% Surcharge (if applicable), 4% Educational Cess (if the winner is Non-Resident)

  • Oct 29, 2023 2:42 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery Result How to check LIVE: Steps To Download DEAR SEA Result

    1. Visit the official Nagaland Lotteries website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com.

    2. Click on the “Lottery Sambad Result” Button.

    3. Look for “Dear SEA” and the Draw Date: 29.10.2023.

    4. Click on the link that says “Today Result View.”

    5. Check your lottery result to see if you won or not.

  • Oct 29, 2023 2:30 PM IST

    Here’s how you can get your prize money:

    1. You can get the claim form from their official website.

    2. Players need to follow the Nagaland lottery rules.

    3. If you win more than Rs.10,000, you can claim it at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata.

    4. Winners should submit their claims, along with the necessary documents, to the mentioned location.

  • Oct 29, 2023 2:08 PM IST

  • Oct 29, 2023 1:25 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 29-10-2023 For 1 PM: Second Prize 02907, 06665, 10426, 47241, 56107, 63015, 66902, 76893, 95590, 96772

  • Oct 29, 2023 1:20 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 29-10-2023 For 1 PM LIVE: First Prize ticket number 61L 20606

  • Oct 29, 2023 1:17 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 29-10-2023 For 1 PM HERE:

  • Oct 29, 2023 1:15 PM IST

    Nagaland Stata Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 29-10-2023 For 1 PM LIVE NOW: Dear Yamuna Lucky Draw Result SOON

  • Oct 29, 2023 1:09 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details:

    1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    4th Prize: Rs. 250

    5th Prize: Rs. 120

    Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

