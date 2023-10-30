Top Recommended Stories

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 30.10.2023 Result For 1 PM Shortly: Dear Mahanadi Lucky Draw Winners List Here | LIVE UPDATES

Check the latest results of Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Updated: October 30, 2023 11:13 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 30.10.2023 Result For 1 PM Shortly: Dear Mahanadi Lucky Draw Winners List Here | LIVE UPDATES
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 30.10.2023 Result For 1 PM LIVE

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Live Updates: We here at India.com share the latest results of Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. Those who have bought the Nagaland State Lottery Samba tickets can check the winners' list here. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Stay Tuned for all the latest updates on Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 30.10.2023 Result For 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM Results

  • Oct 30, 2023 11:07 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Live: Dear Mahanadi Lucky Draw Winners List will be available here

  • Oct 30, 2023 10:46 AM IST

    Nagaland Lottery Result How to check LIVE: Steps To Download DEAR Flamingo Result 30.10.2023

    1. Visit the official Nagaland Lotteries website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com.

    2. Click on the “Lottery Sambad Result” Button.

    3. Look for “Dear FLAMINGO” and the Draw Date: 20.09.2023.

    4. Click on the link that says “Today Result View.”

    5. Check your lottery result to see if you won or not.

  • Oct 30, 2023 10:29 AM IST

    Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details:

    1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    4th Prize: Rs. 250

    5th Prize: Rs. 120

    Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Oct 30, 2023 10:28 AM IST

    How To Claim Prize Money of Nagaland State Lottery Sambad:

    Here’s how you can get your prize money:

    1. You can get the claim form from their official website.

    2. Players need to follow the Nagaland lottery rules.

    3. If you win more than Rs.10,000, you can claim it at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata.

    4. Winners should submit their claims, along with the necessary documents, to the mentioned location.

  • Oct 30, 2023 10:16 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result: Nagaland State Lottery Sambad lottery can also be called as Nagaland state lotteries DEAR FLAMINGO EVENING

  • Oct 30, 2023 10:13 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result: Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 29.10.2023 Result For 1 PM

  • Oct 30, 2023 10:12 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result: Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 29.10.2023 Result For 8 PM

  • Oct 30, 2023 10:09 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Live: Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 30.10.2023 Result For 1 PM will be live shortly

