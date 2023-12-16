Top Recommended Stories

Nagaland State Sambad Lottery Result 2023 Today December 16 For 1PM Declared: Dear Narmada Morning Lucky Draw Winners List Soon

Published: December 16, 2023 12:11 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Saturday 16-12-2023 OUT LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. We here at India.com post all the important updates on the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

  • Dec 16, 2023 12:17 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR NARMADA Lucky Draw 16.12.2023

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Mahanadi and Draw Date: 16.12.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Dec 16, 2023 12:12 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Saturday 16-12-2023 OUT LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

