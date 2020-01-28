Nagpur: In a chilling incident, a man reportedly raped a 19-year-old woman and inserted a rod in her private parts in Maharashtra’s Nagpur last week. The man has been arrested, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on January 21. The accused has been identified as Yogilal Rahangdale who worked as a supervisor in a spinning mill; he was arrested from Gondia district, police said.

Notably, the woman, her brother, the accused and another girl lived in rented accommodations in Pardi.

Inspector Sunil Chavan of the Pardipolice station said the woman’s brother and her female friend had gone to their village on January 21 for some work.

As the woman was alone at home, Rahangdale attempted to rape her in the night. When she resisted, he stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth, he said.

When she fell unconscious, the accused raped her and inserted an iron rod in her private parts, Chavan said, quoting from the complaint filed by the victim.

She narrated the incident to her brother on January 24 and they subsequently lodged a complaint with the police. An offence was registered against the accused at the Pardi police station.

(With PTI inputs)