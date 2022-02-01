Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. Nainital Bank Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Management Trainee and Clerk. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 100 vacancies will be filled in the organization. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —nainitalbank.co.in. The online registration process begins today, February 1, 2022. For more details on the Nainital Bank Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - MPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 138 Posts at mpsc.gov.in | Details Inside

The online application begins: February 1, 2022

The online application ends: February 15, 2022

On-line Fee Payment: February 1, 2022

Tentative Period of exam: Tentatively In March 2022

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Clerk: 50 Posts

Management Trainee: 50 Posts

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Clerk: Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University.

Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University. Management Trainee: Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University/Institute.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

In order to apply for the above-mentioned posts, candidates should be between 21 to 30 years.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the online written test. The exam will be held in the month of March(tentatively)2022. Qualifying students will be called for an interview.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 15, 2022, through the official website — nainitalbank.co.in. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification given below.