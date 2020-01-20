New Delhi: At a time when the nation is still witnessing rising protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, Delhi’s former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung said the CAA needs a revamp and it must be inclusive.

“I feel that the Citizenship Amendment Act needs a revamp. They should either include Muslims or remove other names. Make it inclusive, matter will get dismissed. If PM Modi calls these people and talks, the matter will get resolved,” he said.

Saying that bring out a solution not possible without holding talks, Jung said that because of the ongoing protests, the economy is suffering and heavy loss is being incurred.

“There should be talks, only then will a solution come out. How will the solution come if we don’t talk? How long will this protest go on? Economy is suffering, shops are closed, buses are not plying, heavy losses are being incurred,” he said.

On January 3, the former Delhi Lt Governor had also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must hold a press conference to clear the doubts about the CAA and the NRC.

Jung, who was the vice-chancellor of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University, said if Pm Modi wants the rising protests to stop, then he must come clean and hold talks with the stakeholders.

In the wake of the CAA, several protests were bring organised by the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University. These protesters met with brutal police action, in which many were injured and taken to hospital.