Narco-Terrorism: NIA Seizes Cash, Attaches Properties In Kashmir’s Handwara

The NIA said the narco-terror nexus came to light when a black bag containing a huge cache of currency notes was seized from an SUV in Langate area of Handwara in Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

Jammu Kashmir News: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the properties of four accused in a narco-terrorism case linked to proscribed terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in Handwara town of Kupwara district in northern Kashmir. The anti-terror agency also seized a cash amount of Rs 2.27 crore in connection with the case, officials said Saturday.

“The Immovable properties attached are the double-storeyed house of accused Afaq Ahmad Wani, the single-storeyed house of accused Muneer Ahmad Pandey, the house of Saleem Andrabi and the double-storeyed house of Islam ul Haq,” the NIA said in a statement issued on Saturday.

It said the agency’s sleuths also seized a total of Rs 2.27 crore in cash under Section 25 of the UA(P) Act.

12 accused held so far

Officials said 12 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the narco-terror case linked to Hizb and Lashkar terrorist outfits, adding that the NIA has chargesheeted 15 accused in the case.

“The case (RC 03/2020/NIA/JMU) relates to the use of the ‘proceeds of narcotic drugs’ to fund violent terror activities by LeT and Hizbul operating in the Handwara-Kupwara region,” the official said.

Narco-terror nexus

The NIA said the narco-terror nexus came to light when a black bag containing a huge cache of currency notes was seized from an SUV in Handwara.

“The case was registered following the recovery of a black bag and a large number of Indian currency notes of 500 denominations during the checking of vehicles in the Langate area of Handwara. The seizure was made from a white Creta car without a registration number,” the central probe agency said.

Preliminary questioning of the car’s driver, Abdul Momin Peer, had led to the revelations about the narco-terror nexus, which had sparked a detailed investigation by the NIA.

During the initial searches in the houses of various accused, 21 kg of heroin was seized, in addition to various incriminating materials, including large sums of cash.

“The anti-terror agency is continuing with its relentless efforts to destroy and dismantle the terror network in Kashmir and safeguard national security,” it stated.

(With ANI inputs)

