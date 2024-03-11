Home

News

Modi Government Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Today | LIVE UPDATES

Modi Government Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Today | LIVE UPDATES

Narendra Modi government is likely to notify Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules today, according to the reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government is likely to notify Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules today, according to a Hindustan Times report. To recall, Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier had said that the CAA rules will be notified and implemented before the Lok Sabha elections. Speaking at the ET-Now Global Business Summit (GBS) in Delhi, Shah said, “The CAA is an act of the country. It will be notified before the polls (upcoming Lok Sabha elections). There should be no confusion about it.”

“It (the law) was a promise of the Congress government. When the country was divided, and the minorities were persecuted in those countries, Congress assured the refugees that they were welcome in India and that they would be provided with Indian citizenship. But they backtracked,” Shah added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.