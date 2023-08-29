Home

News

‘Narendra Modi ka Nareti Pakde Huye…’: Lalu Prasad Yadav Ahead of Mumbai Opposition Meet

‘Narendra Modi ka Nareti Pakde Huye…’: Lalu Prasad Yadav Ahead of Mumbai Opposition Meet

“Mumbai mein Narendra Modi ke nareti (throat) pe chadhne jaa rahe hain humlog. Narendra Modi ka nareti pakde huye hain hum, hatana hai," the RJD chief said.

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

New Delhi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Modi and said that the opposition was “essentially at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s throat” in their efforts to bring about change. Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had hinted at the possible expansion of the alliance with the inclusion of some more regional parties.

Trending Now

“Mumbai mein Narendra Modi ke nareti (throat) pe chadhne jaa rahe hain humlog. Narendra Modi ka nareti pakde huye hain hum, hatana hai,” the RJD chief said.

You may like to read

As the race for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls hots up, all eyes are on the opposition bloc INDIA’s meeting in Mumbai where a logo of the coalition is likely to be unveiled and strategic issues including seat sharing are expected to be deliberated upon.

There is also talk of the 26-party opposition alliance expanding with some more regional outfits joining it in Mumbai as top leaders in opposition ranks huddle for a two-day conclave starting August 31 in the capital city of Maharashtra where the BJP-Shiv Sena government is in power.

The INDIA bloc’s first meeting was held in Patna in June, while the second one took place in Bengaluru in mid-July. The Bengaluru conclave had finalised the name of the bloc – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Ahead of the Mumbai meeting, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that a few more political parties were likely to join the opposition INDIA bloc during its upcoming meeting. However, the JD(U) leader, who played an instrumental role in bringing together different parties opposed to the BJP, did not reveal the names of the likely entrants but said that poll-related modalities such as seat-sharing will be discussed at the meeting.

Talking to reporters in Patna, Kumar said, “We will discuss the INDIA bloc’s strategies for next year’s general elections during the upcoming meeting in Mumbai. Issues such as seat-sharing will be discussed and several other agendas will be finalised. A few more political parties will join our coalition.”

“I wish to unite the maximum number of parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I am working in that direction… I have no desire for myself,” he said. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut had said last week that there is a possibility that new political parties, especially from northeast India, will take part in the two-day gathering.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES