Mumbai: Days ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar was stabbed with a knife by an unidentified man during a poll rally on Wednesday.

The incident took place when Nimbalkar was addressing an election rally at Padoli Naigaon village in Kalamb taluka.

As per the police, a man who was in a group came close to Nimbalkar, apparently to shake hands. While greeting the MP, the man attacked him with a knife, following which some supporters rushed to Nimbalkarand. They made an attempt to catch the assailant but he managed to slip away.

Fortunately, Nimbalkar escaped a major injury because of his wrist watch. However, he sustained minor injuries as his hand got injured in the attack. Party leaders, meanwhile assured that he was not in danger. Police has launched a hunt to apprehend the culprit.

Notably, the Lok Sabha member’s father Pawanraje Nimbalkar, who was a Congress leader, was shot dead in his car near Kalamboli on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on June 3, 2006. Former Lok Sabha MP Padamsinh Patil is the key accused in the case.

Maharashtra’s 288-member assembly constituency is scheduled to go to polls on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24. The tenure of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 9.