Washington: After multiple delays, NASA's much-awaited James Webb Space Telescope is finally ready for launch today. The next-generation $10 billion telescope, touted as the successor to the iconic Hubble Space Telescope, is scheduled for liftoff at 7.20 a.m. EST (5.50 p.m. IST) on December 25.

The launch will be broadcast live from the French Guiana launch site of the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, US, and the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland. The broadcast will continue for about an hour after the launch, and track the initial milestones post-launch.

How to watch James Webb Space Telescope Launch Live:

NASA will be streaming James Webb’s flight and live countdown commentary on NASA Live. Apart from that, NASA will also broadcast the launch on various social media channels.

Other than NASA Live, you can also watch the launch on NASA’s official YouTube channel.

Other options to watch the live broadcast include NASA TV, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and the NASA app.

Watch the official livestream of James Webb Space Telescope Launch here:

About James Webb Space Telescope:

The telescope is the world’s largest, most powerful, and complex space science telescope ever built. It has a large infrared telescope with a 21.3 feet (6.5 meter) primary mirror.

One hundred times more powerful than Hubble, Webb will capture light, stretched over space and time into long infrared wavelengths, from the universe’s first stars and galaxies. Once the spacecraft has fully unfolded in space and begun collecting data, it will provide an unprecedented window into our universe’s deep past.

The telescope will explore every phase of cosmic history — from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe, and everything in between. Webb will also reveal new and unexpected discoveries, and help humanity understand the origins of the universe and our place in it.

☀️ The latest weather forecast has arrived, and we are still GO for launch of #NASAWebb tomorrow, Dec. 25 at 7:20 am ET (12:20 UTC)! Watch live at https://t.co/E0iKHwugcn 📺 More info: https://t.co/uJ870FimeI 📷 : NASA/Chris Gunn, captured Dec 23. pic.twitter.com/i4dg9Nro6y — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) December 24, 2021

James Webb Space Telescope ready for launch:

The liftoff, on Arianespace’s Ariane 5 rocket, will take place from Europe’s Spaceport located near Kourou, French Guiana. NASA said that the telescope has been rolled out to the Arianespace ELA-3 launch complex.

“With Webb and its rocket securely on the pad, the team will run electrical diagnostics to ensure all lights are green for launch. Teams will power on the observatory while at the launch pad to run one final aliveness test to ensure all systems have power and are working before liftoff,” the US space agency said.

Webb was first targeted to launch in March this year. It was later pushed back to October due to impacts from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, as well as technical challenges.

But in September, NASA confirmed plans to launch the telescope into orbit on December 18, which was again moved back to December 22.

Webb is an international programme led by NASA with its partners, ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency.