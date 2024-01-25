Home

News

NASA Shares Images Of Ancient Volcanic Fissures Spewing Lava In Iceland

NASA Shares Images Of Ancient Volcanic Fissures Spewing Lava In Iceland

NASA Shares Images Of Ancient Volcanic Fissures Spewing Lava In Iceland

NASA Shares Images Of Ancient Volcanic Fissures Spewing Lava In Iceland

Volcanic Fissures Spewing Lava In Iceland: American space agency NASA has captured images of centuries-old volcanic fissures in Iceland that has recently cracked open and spewing lava, threatening nearby towns including Grindavik that was evacuated.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.