NASA Shares Images Of Ancient Volcanic Fissures Spewing Lava In Iceland

Updated: January 25, 2024 9:15 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Volcanic Fissures Spewing Lava In Iceland: American space agency NASA has captured images of centuries-old volcanic fissures in Iceland that has recently cracked open and spewing lava, threatening nearby towns including Grindavik that was evacuated.

