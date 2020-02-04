NATA 2020 Online Registration: The Council of Architecture (CA) has started the online application process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA). Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official NATA website, i.e nata.in, to register and apply for the test.

NATA is conducted twice a year for admission to Architecture courses. While the first exam will be conducted on April 19, the second will be held on May 31. Admit cards for the same will be released on April 4 and May 19 respectively.

How to apply online for NTA 2020

Step 1: Visit the official NATA website nta.in

Step 2: On the homepage, on the top right, click on the link ‘NATA-2020 Registration’

Step 3: Click on ‘Sign Up’ on the next page and enter all the information asked for

Step 4: Submit the application fee online

Step 5: Download the application form and keep a copy for future use

Alternatively, you can also click here to access the online application page directly.

Online applications for both the exams will be accepted only till March 16. The result of the two exams will be announced on May 8 and June 14 respectively.

Both exams will be conducted on the said dates from 10 AM-1:15 PM. While Paper-1 will be conducted in offline mode, Paper-2 will be conducted in online mode. NATA 2020, as a whole, will be conducted for a total of 200 marks.