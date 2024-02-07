Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar: Sharad Pawar Fraction Gets New Name

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar: Sharad Pawar Fraction Gets New Name

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar: Sharad Pawar Fraction Gets New Name

Published: February 7, 2024 6:24 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar: Sharad Pawar Fraction Gets New Name

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar: Sharad Pawar Fraction Gets New NameNationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar: Sharad Pawar Fraction Gets New Name

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.