Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched 14 industrial projects out of which 3 were inaugurated and 11 witnessed the ground-breaking. These projects are in diverse sectors ranging from textile, apparel, fertiliser, renewable energy, food processing, waste management. With a combined investment of Rs 1,537.07 crore, these 14 industrial units will generate employment opportunities for 3773 people in the state. The three inaugurated projects have an investment of Rs. 436 Crore and the other 11 units will have an investment of 1100 Crore. Aditya Birla Renewables Limited, IFFCO, Supreme Industries and Britannia Industries Limited are among the leading companies promoting these projects.

CM Thanks Industry Partners for Critical Support of Oxygen, Logistics during Covid

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "I am happy to note that the 14 projects for which ground-breaking and inauguration has been undertaken today cover a wide range of sectors including Food Processing, Plastics, Metals, Solar energy, Waste Management amongst others. These projects are also spread across all categories of investments – micro, small, medium as well as large industries."

Patnaik also thanked the industries partners for extending critical support during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said,"Our industries have been actively partnering with State Govt. not only in economic development but also in discharging social responsibility. During the peak of the second Covid wave, when the whole country was witnessing a shortage of medical oxygen, Odisha responded proactively and supported other states in supplying life-saving medical oxygen. Several industries of Odisha came forward to contribute medical oxygen, tankers, generators, cylinders and crucial accessories. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all the corporates who helped us in these testing times."

‘Odisha Emerging as Manufacturing Hub of Eastern India’

Underlining the emergence of Odisha as a top investment destination, Patnaik further said that the state is fast emerging as the ‘Manufacturing Hub of Eastern India’. “My Government’s stable policy and facilitating environment has enabled the growth of industries in the state. The implementation of ease of doing business reforms and facilitation provided by various Departments have ensured that businesses continue to grow in the State”, the Chief Minister stated.

He also assured his government’s support to industries, saying that his government has always endeavoured to provide a hassle-free and smooth doing business environment for the investors in Odisha. “Even in these difficult times of COVID-19, the state has attracted major investments and continues to enjoy the trust of investors. Today’s event, where we are launching new industrial projects in diverse sectors ranging from renewable energy, food processing, waste management etc. is a proof of our efforts in attracting investments across different sectors”, he added.

Joining the program online, Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said that Odisha is now the most preferred destination for industries. He praised the dynamic leadership of the Chief Minister for the growth of industries in the state. Representatives from industries including Varun Berry MD Britannia Industries, Navin Agarwal Executive Vice Chairman Vedanta, PL Mohanty Director WildLotus Textile, and Amitabh Verma President Operations of Aditya Birla Renewables also addressed the event.