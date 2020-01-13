New Delhi: After a book was released by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the NCP and the Sambhaji Brigade on Monday held protests in Pune. The NCP protest was held outside Lalmahal area in Pune.

While holding the protests, NCP leader Prashant Jagtap condemned the comparison and stated it was a move to erase the glorious history of the Maratha emperor.

“Today, the comparison is with Shivaji Maharaj. Tomorrow, in Rajasthan, it might be with Maharana Pratap. It is part of the BJP-RSS agenda to erase the history of great icons,” Jagtap alleged.

Apart from NCP, Sambhaji Brigade leader Santosh Shinde said the book should be withdrawn in 48 hours, otherwise more agitations would follow in the state.

Titled as Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi, the book had drawn criticism from a number of political parties including the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Leaders from Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena also slammed the book and said it is an ‘insult’ to the ideals of the great Maratha king.

“We condemn the attempt to equate Narendra Modiji with Shivaji Maharaj by the Delhi office of the BJP. Shivaji Maharaj was known for his values and ideology which kept everyone together and established Swarajya. All those ideals are being threatened here and the status of Shivaji Maharaj is being brought down,” Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant told ANI.

The Shiv Sena along with the Congress also slammed the book. Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that Goyal had earlier abused Maharashtra and Marathi people.

“Writer of this book which was released in BJP office, Jai Bhagwan Goyal, who is he? This Jay Bhagwan Goyal is the same person who had attacked Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi and had abused Shivaji Maharaj’s Maharashtra and Marathi people. Well done BJP !!!” Raut said in a tweet.

Moreover, NCP leader in Maharashtra Dhananjay Munde in a tweet criticised book, saying nobody can match the greatness of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The development comes after BJP leader Goyal on Twitter shared photos of his book release in an event held at the party headquarters in New Delhi.