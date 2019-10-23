New Delhi: Mumbai once again topped the chart of recorded crime cases against senior citizens, as revealed by the NCRB data 2017. A total of 3,732 cases of crimes against senior citizens were registered in 19 metropolitan cities during 2017 as compared to 3,562 cases during 2016, showing an increase of 4.8% during 2017 over 2016.

A total of 1,115 cases of crime against senior citizens were registered from Mumbai alone. Delhi follows second with 736 registered cases. Ahmedabad stands third with 534 registered cases in 2017.

However, the overall crime rate has come down in Mumbai and the drop has been attributed to increased patrolling on roads and the installation of over 5,000 CCTV cameras in the city.

Crime against women has significantly gone up across the country, the report has revealed. Over 3.5 lakh cases of criminal cases against women were registered across the country in 2017. This is the third consecutive year that such crimes are seeing an uptick trend. Maximum cases were registered in Uttar Pradesh (56,011). After UP, Maharashtra recorded the second-highest number of crimes against women with 31,979 cases

In 2015, over 3.2 lakh cases of crimes against women were registered and 3,38,954 cases were registered in 2016.

The cases categorised as crimes against women include murder, rape, dowry death, suicide abetment, acid attack, cruelty against women and kidnapping, etc.