NDMC Doubles Parking Fees To Discourse Private Transport Amid Worsening Air Quality In National Capital

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to double the charges for parkings managed by it across the city till January 31.

New Delhi: Amid the worsening air quality in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday decided to double the charges for parkings managed by it across the city till January 31. According to the council, the step has been taken to discourage the use of private transport amid the rise in pollution levels in Delhi.

“The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided that the Parking fees (off road/on road) have been enhanced to twice of the existing to discourse private transport for the parking managed by NDMC through its own staff till 31st January 2024,” the municipal body said in a notification on Monday. The NDMC took the decision based on the guidelines of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Due to increasing pollution, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided that the Parking fees (off road/on road) have been enhanced to twice of the existing to discourse private transport for the parking managed by NDMC through its own staff till 31st January 2024. NDMC… pic.twitter.com/pCjJcBrpeG — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

The concentration of fine, lung-damaging particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10 increased by 45 percent and 33 percent respectively on Diwali compared to last year, according to an analysis by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

The pollution control body also said nearly all air quality monitoring stations in the national capital recorded an increase in pollution levels on Diwali day compared to the previous year. Delhi’s 24-hour average PM10 concentration on Diwali (Sunday) stood at 430 micrograms per cubic meter, an increase from 322 micrograms per cubic meter last year, and 748 micrograms per cubic meter in 2021, the DPCC report showed.

