Nearly 100 Girl Students Hospitalized In Bihar’s Samastipur After Eating Mid-Day Meal

Around 100 girl students were brought to the hospital after complaining of vomiting and stomach ache (Image: IANS)

Patna: Nearly 100 girl students at a middle school in Samastipur, Bihar, fell ill on Saturday after eating the mid-day meal. The students reported vomiting and stomach ache after consuming the meal. They were immediately admitted to a government hospital, from where some of them were referred to the Samastipur Sadar Hospital for further treatment, as per a report in the news agency IANS.

The parents of the students are suspecting that the mid-day meal contained salphas. Health Department is currently monitoring the conditions of students while the district Education Officer of Samastipur initiated an inquiry into the matter.

“Around 100 girl students were brought to the hospital after complaining of vomiting and stomach ache. They have consumed mid-day meals in school. Their conditions are stable and improving at the moment. They fell sick after consuming poisonous food,” said P.D. Sharma, a doctor of Samastipur Sadar Hospital.

Mid-Day Meal Illness In in Dumra Block of Sitamarhi

Only a few days back, around 50 students at a primary school in Dumra Block of Sitamarhi district, Bihar, fell ill after consuming their mid-day meal. The students complained of stomach aches and vomiting and had to be hospitalized.

“Around 50 schoolchildren complained of stomach aches and vomiting after allegedly consuming a mid-day meal at a primary school in Dumra Block of Sitamarhi district on September 12,” reported news agency ANI quoting the official.

“They have complained that a chameleon was found in the mid-day meal. They had consumed the same food. All the children here are stable and symptom-free. We have kept them under observation. Everything is normal now. Their parents are with them. There is nothing to worry about.” Dr Sudha Jha from the Sadar Hospital was quoted saying on the incident as per a report in Zee News.

Araria Mid-Day Meal Snake Incident

In May this month, several students at a government school in Forbesganj, Araria district, Bihar, were admitted to hospital after a snake was found in their mid-day meal. Dozens of students fell ill after eating the food and were taken to a hospital in Forbesganj for treatment.

After getting information about the incident, senior district officials including the SDM, the SDO and the DSP reached the spot to take stock of the situation. A probe has been ordered into the incident.

