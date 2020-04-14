New Delhi: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of coronavirus lockdown till May 3, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday took to Twitter to appeal citizens to rise to the occasion with enhanced commitment to beat the Covid-19 challenge. Also Read - Lockdown to be Extended? 'Let's Live With Hardships a Little Longer,' Says Vice President

In a series of tweets, the Vice-President urged countrymen to understand the need of endurance in the long run, with a photo attached of him seated in a lawn. In the picture, he can also be seen covering his face with a piece of cloth to underline the importance of wearing a mask.

“It is now in the hands of the people and all concerned to ensure desired results from Lockdown 2.0. I appeal to all to rise to the occasion with enhanced commitment to beat the challenge of the virus. PM’s announcement is the best possible course in the given circumstances,” he said.

Amid concerns about livelihoods of vulnerable sections, the Vice President said that the PM has duly articulated those grievances, assuring that they will be taken care of in the best possible way.

”I fondly hope the governments will formulate and execute necessary measures for benefit of these sections including farmers and farm workers,” the vice president said.

In a sort of warning, Naidu said, that the final exit would depend on people’s response to the restrictions.

“It (extension) highlights the widely held view that there is no room for complacency even as our country did well so far and the gains of Lockdown 1.0 need to be sustained. People and all concerned should realise that final exit from lockdown depends on how well we behave during these testing times to contain the behaviour and spread of the virus.”