Oregon: With a throw of 88.39m on Friday, Olympics gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final of the ongoing World Athletics Championship. All it took was 10 seconds as he breached the qualification mark with his first throw. The automatic Q-mark was 83.5m. After the throw, he gave a thumbs up to the camera as he knew immediately he was through. The 24-year-old looked in good rhythm and confident with his throw. His run-up to the throw was near-perfect and the fans where once again impressed with his effort. Chopra said he will play with a “free mind” and “perform to potential” in Oregon, where he could bring India only its second medal ever from the World Championships. Only former India long jumper Anju Bobby George has won a medal at the Worlds, clinching bronze in Paris 2003.Also Read - Commonwealth Games 2022 India's Full Schedule: From Hockey To Cricket Dates, Everything You Need To Know

When will Neeraj Chopra’s final at the World Athletics Championships start? Also Read - CWG 2022: From Neeraj Chopra To Nikhat Zareen, Here Is The List Of India's Top Medal Contenders

The Neeraj Chopra Final event will begin at 7:05 AM IST on Sunday in India. Also Read - Eldhose Paul Becomes First Indian To Qualify For Men's Triple Jump In World Athletics Championship

Where will the Neeraj Chopra final at the World Athletics Championships be played?

The Neeraj Chopra Final event will be played at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra final live on TV at the World Athletics Championships?

The Neeraj Chopra Final event will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can you live stream Neeraj Chopra’s final at the World Athletics Championships 2022?

The Neeraj Chopra Final event will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV OTT platform in India.