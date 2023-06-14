Shakil Hussain From Assam Secures Top Rank in NEET UG 2023 in Entire Northeast

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the NEET UG 2023 results on the official website of NTA. Shakil Hussain from Assam topped the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate (UG) courses among all Northeast states. He secured the top position among candidates from Northeast India in the NEET UG exams.

Shakil Hussain from Guwahati scored a total of 695 marks out of 720 in NEET UG 2023, the highest across the Northeast. Hussain is a student of the Shrimanta Shankar Academy-Dispur in Guwahati, Assam. His extraordinary performance will serve as an inspiration to not only his family but also to aspiring students throughout the Northeast.

As far as All India Ranking is concerned, Tamil Nadu’s Prabhanjan J scripted history for his state as he became the first candidate from Tamil Nadu to top the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Prabhanjan shared his position with Andhra Pradesh’s Bora Varun Chakravarthi with a perfect score of 720.

NEET UG 2023 Result:

National Testing Agency, NTA on Tuesday evening released the NEET UG 2023 Result and NEET UG final answer key. Candidates can check their scores and download the final answer key through the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET (UG) -2023 was held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG exam was conducted on May 7, 2023 this year, at various exam centres across the country. The provisional answer key was released on June 4 and the last date to raise objections against the answer key was till June 6, 2023.

NEET UG 2023: Know how to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the they can check the

results:

Visit the official site of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NTA NEET UG Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.