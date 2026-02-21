Home

Galgotias Universitys Neha Singh takes BIG step days after RoboDog incident at India AI Impact Summit, decides to deactivate...

Assistant Professor Neha Singh has taken a big step after Galgotias University’s shameful exit from India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Neha Singh (Image: PTI)

Neha Singh Galgotias University: In a significant development days after Galgotias University’s shameful exit from India AI Impact Summit 2026, Assistant Professor Neha Singh, who found herself at the centre of the controversy has taken a big step. After days of media attention and social media trolling, the assistant professor of the Galgotias University has decided to deactivated her LinkedIn profile. For those unversed, a row erupted over the display of a robodog at the event from Galgotias University’s at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 after it was found that the robodog was China imported.

What happened to Neha Singh’s LinkedIn profile?

The LinkedIn page earlier associated with Singh now shows a “404” error stating that the page cannot be found, indicating the account has either been deleted or restricted. The move comes amid heightened scrutiny after the summit, where Singh represented Galgotias University. Reports later claimed her LinkedIn profile picture carried an “open to work” label, suggesting the university could suspend her.

How has Galgotias University reacted on Neha Singh?

The Galgotias university has clarified that Singh has not been suspended and added that an internal inquiry into the matter is in progress.

Why is Galgotias University’s Neha Singh in news?

The controversy started when a video from the summit surfaced online showing Singh presenting a robotic dog at the Galgotias University stall as a project developed by students at the institution’s Centre of Excellence. However, it was found that the robodog closely resembled a commercially available robodog made by Unitree Robotics.

What Neha Singh said on Galgotiya’s exit from AI Summit?

“The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly. I take accountability that perhaps I did not communicate it properly, as it was done with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and very quickly, so I may not have come across as eloquently as I usually do. Also, the intent may not have been properly understood. One important point is regarding the robot dog—we cannot claim that we manufactured it…”, Assistant Professor Neha Singh said about the incident at India AI Impact Summit.

“What sets me apart is not just my command of language, but the ability to connect, inspire, and elevate others through it. I enjoy working with learners at various stages — guiding them to communicate with confidence, professionalism, and authentic”, Singh added.

