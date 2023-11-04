Home

News

Nepal Earthquake: India Ready To Extend All Possible Assistance, Says PM Modi

Nepal Earthquake: India Ready To Extend All Possible Assistance, Says PM Modi

Nepal Earthquake: PM Modi has expressed grief and offered all possible assistance to the neighbouring country as toll stands at 128.

India Ready To Extend All Possible Assistance, Says PM Modi

Kathmandu: At least 128 people have tragically lost their lives in Nepal due to a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 that struck the country late on Friday night. Many others have been injured, with some in critical condition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences for the loss of lives and the damages in the neighbouring country and has offered all possible assistance during this tragic time. He emphasised that India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal.

Trending Now

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the PM Modi wrote: “Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery.”

You may like to read

Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery. @cmprachanda — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has left for earthquake-affected areas.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ leaves for earthquake-affected areas of the country. (Pics Source: Nepal officials) pic.twitter.com/fgxK2Ttep6 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night and has mobilized all 3 security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured”

The National Earthquake Measurement Centre identified the epicentre of the quake in the Lamidanda area of Jajarkot district. According to the office of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, all three security agencies have been mobilised for immediate rescue and relief operations. The home ministry stated that injuries and damage to property are coming from other districts Salyan, Dailekh, and Rolpa districts. Notably, the Jajarkot district is about 500 kilometres west of Kathmandu.

According to the office of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, all three security agencies have been mobilised for the immediate rescue and relief operations. The home ministry stated that injuries and damage to property are coming from other districts also Salyan, Dailekh, and Rolpa districts. Notably, Jajarkot district is about 500 kilometres west of Kathmandu.

Earthquake Stuck Delhi-NCR

Strong tremors also rocked Delhi-NCR on Friday night. According to the local officials, there were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage. Strong tremors were felt in several regions in northern India, including as Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Many residents shared videos on social media to document the event.

The tremor with epicentre at Lamidanda area in Jajarkot district hit at 11.47 p.m., according to officials at National Earthquake Measurement Centre. The National Centre for Seismology said the epicentre of the earthquake was in Nepal, about 227 km north of Ayodhya and 331 km west northwest of Kathmandu. The focal depth of the quake was 10 km, the NCS added.

Strong tremors were felt in parts of Noida and Greater Noida, adjoining Delhi, prompting several people living in high-rises to rush out of their buildings.

Earthquakes Are Common In Nepal.

On October 3, Nepal was struck with a series of earthquakes, with the most powerful registering at a magnitude of 6.2. These tremors were felt in several parts of North India, including the Delhi-NCR region.

Approximately a year earlier, in November 2022, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Doti district, resulting in the loss of six lives. This event was part of a series of earthquakes that affected the nation.

Nepal faced a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015, claiming the lives of over 12,000 individuals and causing extensive damage to approximately 1 million structures in the mountainous country.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.