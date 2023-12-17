Home

Neurosurgeon, Army Doctor, PMO Official: This Kashmiri Man Fooled Women Across India

Sayad Ishaan Bukhari, holding several fake degrees, married six women from different parts of the country.

Kupwara: A man is a neurosurgeon, an army doctor and not only that, he is also a close associate of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and an officer at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO. This profile can impress anyone, well that’s exactly what he wanted. A Kashmiri man has been arrested by the Odisha Police Special Task Force (STF) in connection with multiple cheating cases. The accused used to deceive people through impersonation. 37-year-old Sayad Ishaan Bukhari alias Ishaan Bukhari alias Dr Ishaan Bukhari arrested on Saturday from Neulpur village in Jaipur district for cheating several people.

According to STF Inspector General JN Pankaj, Bukhari, who has several identities, had links with people belonging to Pakistan and suspicious elements in Kerala. He made fake documents to show people that he has a medical degree from Cornell University, a top Ivy League college in the United States. He also forged a medical certificate from the Canadian Health Services Institute and Vellore’s Christian Medical to foolproof his identity as a well-established professional doctor.

Conman Marries At Least Six Women

Bukhari married at least six women hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Kashmir, etc. not only that he was romantically involved with several other women also. He was very active on several websites and apps and used his impressive fake identities to cheat people.

“We have ample evidence against the accused being a fraudster. It is too early to say anything regarding his involvement in terror plots, but he had some links with Pakistan and it will be verified. We cannot rule out that he was a Pakistani spy. But as of now, we do not have much evidence. However, we are in touch with the NIA,” Hindustan Times reported quoting the STF Inspector General.

Was On Kashmiri Police Wanted List

The Kashmir Police was also searching for the accused as he is wanted in several cases of forgery and cheating. A non-bailable warrant was already issued against him.

The police have multiple cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Bukhari will be interrogated by a joint team of Punjab, Kashmir and Odisha as the accused had links with anti-national elements.

