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New chapter emerging for Persian Gulf: Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba gives big statement as Iran-US tensions rise

‘New chapter emerging for Persian Gulf’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba gives big statement as Iran-US tensions rise

Declaring a “new phase” in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, Khamenei said Iran will secure the region, reject US presence, and defend its nuclear and missile capabilities amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Mojtaba-Khamenei

Iran-US war: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday declared that a “new chapter is emerging” in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, citing what he called the United States’ “shameful failure” in the region amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington over control of the strategic waterway. Here are all the details you need to know about what Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has said about Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

What did Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei say about Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz?

Speaking on the occasion of Persian Gulf Day in remarks broadcast by state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Khamenei said regional dynamics were shifting following recent confrontations, asserting that foreign influence in the Gulf was on the decline. He added that Iran had made “major sacrifices” over centuries to safeguard its independence and resist external domination.

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“The Islamic Revolution was the turning point of these resistances in cutting off the hands of the arrogant powers from the Persian Gulf region, and today, two months after the largest military campaign and aggression by the world’s bullies in the region and the shameful failure of America in its plan, a new chapter is emerging for the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz,” Khamenei said.

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The Supreme Leader also referred to recent months, claiming that developments in the region demonstrated the role of Iran’s military forces, including its army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in maintaining deterrence and opposing foreign presence.

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“The nations of the Persian Gulf region, who had been accustomed for many years to the silence and humiliation of their rulers in the face of bullies and aggressors, have witnessed with their own eyes, in the past sixty days, the beautiful manifestations of the steadfastness, vigilance, and courageous struggle of the naval forces of the Army and the IRGC, alongside the zeal and chivalry of the people and youth of the beloved southern region of Iran in rejecting foreign domination,” the Iranian leader said.

(With inputs from agencies)

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