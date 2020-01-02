New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over the new map, Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the new map issued by India in November 2019 correctly depicts the country’s sovereign territory and it has in no manner revised its boundary with Nepal.

Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said this while replying to a question on whether the Kalapani border issue was discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during their telephonic conversation on Wednesday.

The development comes after PM Modi on Wednesday night held telephonic conversations with top leaders of Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and The Maldives. He had called them to convey New Year greetings and stressing India’s commitment to regional peace and security.

On the other hand, Nepal had in November stated the Kalapani area situated in the country’s far-West lies within the Nepalese boundary. The statement from the country came after India issued new political maps reportedly showing the region as part of its territory.

“Our map accurately depicts the sovereign territory of India. The new map has in no manner revised our boundary with Nepal,” Raveesh Kumar said.

“The boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing under the existing mechanism. We reiterate our commitment to find a solution through dialogue in the spirit of our close and friendly bilateral relations,” he said.