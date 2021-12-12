New Delhi: A new testing kit developed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will detect the new Omicron variant of COVID within two hours. Amid rise in Omicron variant cases in India, ICMR scientists from the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) for the Northeast region led by scientist Dr Biswajyoti Borkakoty designed the kit.Also Read - Fresh Omicron Cases Detected in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh; India's Tally Now Stands at 35 | Key Points

“ICMR-RMRC, Dibrugarh, has designed and developed a hydrolysis probe-based real-time RT-PCR assay for detection of the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) SARS-CoV-2 that can detect the new variant within two hours. This is important because as of now a minimum of 36 hours is required for targeted sequencing and 4 to 5 days for whole-genome sequencing to detect the variant,” Dr Borkakoty was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. Also Read - Of 17 Omicron Cases in Maharashtra, Nine Discharged After Recovery | Key Points

Generally, it takes three to four days to detect the Omicron variant in infected people. The kit is now being produced on a bulk basis by the West Bengal-based GCC Biotech on a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Also Read - Despite Rise in Omicron Cases, Maharashtra Not in Favour of Imposing Restrictions. Here's Why

India’s Omicron tally at 35

With the latest Omicron cases detected in Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh on Sunday, overall tally of persons infected by the variant has climbed to 35 in India. Andhra Pradesh reported its first case of Omicron variant in a 34-year-old traveller from Ireland. In Chandigarh, a 20-year-old Italy returnee tested positive for the highly transmissible’ variant of COVID-19.

Delhi had reported its second case of Omicron on Saturday after a fully vaccinated individual with a travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa tested positive.

Maharastra is on top of the list of states which have reported Omicron cases, followed by Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka.

(With inputs from PTI)