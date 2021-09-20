New Delhi: The 125cc commuter motorcycle segment has a new entrant in the form of the TVS Raider. Among the challengers of the TVS Raider are the Hero Glamour Xtec, Honda SP 125 and Bajaj Pulsar 125. While TVS Motor Company has launched the Raider at a competitive price, let us check out how it fares against its rivals in terms of price.Also Read - TVS Raider: 5 Most Important Details About New 125cc Bike

The TVS Raider is available in drum brake and disc brake variants. While the drum brake variant is priced at Rs 77,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the disc brake variant costs Rs 85,469 (ex-showroom, Delhi). At the heart of the Raider is a 124.8cc, 3-valve, air and oil-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine (11.2bhp/11.2Nm) mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Also Read - TVS Raider Launched In India, See Price, Variants, Colours, Features Of Honda SP 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125-rival

Similarly, the Hero Glamour Xtec is also offered in drum brake and disc brake variants. The drum brake version will set you back by Rs 78,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). For the disc brake option, you will have to pay Rs 83,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Glamour Xtec employs a 124.7cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine (10.7bhp/10.6Nm) paired with a 5-speed transmission. Also Read - New TVS 125cc Bike Launch In India Today, Will Rival Hero Glamour Xtec, Honda SP 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125

The Honda SP 125 comes in drum brake and disc brake variants as well. The drum brake variant costs Rs 78,381 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the disc brake variant is priced at Rs 82,677 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SP 125 is powered by a 123.94cc, 4-stroke, PGM-FI engine (10.7bhp/10.9Nm) linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

The price of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 starts at Rs 77,843 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Pulsar 125 uses a 124.4cc, 4-stroke, 2-valve, twin-spark, DTS-i engine (11.6bhp/10.8Nm) paired with a 5-speed transmission.

After looking at all the prices, it becomes quite evident that among TVS Raider, Hero Glamour Xtec, Honda SP 125 and Bajaj Pulsar 125, the Raider has the lowest starting price.